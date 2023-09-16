3 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

A police party of Police Post Putkha headed by Incharge PP Puthkha under the supervision of SDPO Sopore at a checkpoint established at Putkha intercepted a vehicle bearing registration No. JK01N-7686 with two persons on board. During search, 2.30 grams of Heroine and 152 SpasmoProxyvon Plus capsules were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Muhammad Rustum Shah and Abdul Hameed Bhat, both residents of Nadihal Rafiabad.

Similarly, a checkpoint placed at Kupwara Crossing by a team of Police Post Fruit Mandi headed by SHO PS Sopore under the supervision of SDPO Sopore intercepted a vehicle bearing registration No. JK05E-4175 driven by one person Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Hadipora Rafiabad.