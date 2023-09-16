3 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Srinagar, Sep 16: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested three drug peddlers in Sopore and recovered psychotropic substances from their possession.
A police party of Police Post Putkha headed by Incharge PP Puthkha under the supervision of SDPO Sopore at a checkpoint established at Putkha intercepted a vehicle bearing registration No. JK01N-7686 with two persons on board. During search, 2.30 grams of Heroine and 152 SpasmoProxyvon Plus capsules were recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Muhammad Rustum Shah and Abdul Hameed Bhat, both residents of Nadihal Rafiabad.
Similarly, a checkpoint placed at Kupwara Crossing by a team of Police Post Fruit Mandi headed by SHO PS Sopore under the supervision of SDPO Sopore intercepted a vehicle bearing registration No. JK05E-4175 driven by one person Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat resident of Hadipora Rafiabad.
During checking, 248 SpasmoProxyvon plus capsules were recovered from his possession.
All the three accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective police stations where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigations have been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.