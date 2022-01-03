3 drug peddlers arrested in Sopore : Police

Srinagar, Jan 3 : Police arrested three drug peddlers in Sopore and recovered psychotropic substance from their possession.
A police spokesman said officers from police at a checkpoint at Chinar Crossing Warpora intercepted three suspicious persons. During checking, officers recovered 12 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 03/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Sopore and investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,”the police spokesman said.