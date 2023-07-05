3 drug peddlers arrested in south Kashmir

A police party of PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Laram Ganjipora, intercepted a vehicle (Truck) bearing registration number PB04N-9566 driven by Socha Singh resident of Hair Gurdaspora, Punjab. During the search, officers were able to recover 20 Kg of Poppy Straw from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

Similarly, a Police party of PS Manzgam at a checkpoint established at Avil, arrested a drug peddler identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie resident of Avil. During the search, 11 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.