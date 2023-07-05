3 drug peddlers arrested in south Kashmir

Sinagar, July 5: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in south Kashmir’s Kulgam and Shopian districts and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
A police party of PP Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Laram Ganjipora, intercepted a vehicle (Truck) bearing registration number PB04N-9566 driven by Socha Singh resident of Hair Gurdaspora, Punjab. During the search, officers were able to recover 20 Kg of Poppy Straw from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Similarly, a Police party of PS Manzgam at a checkpoint established at Avil, arrested a drug peddler identified as Bashir Ahmad Ganie resident of Avil. During the search, 11 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Meanwhile in Shopian, following a specific information regarding presence of contraband in the house of Ramiz Ahmad Dar resident of Doompora Keegam, a police party of PP Keegam along with Executive Magistrate concerned raided a house. During the search 18 kgs of Poppy Straw was recovered from the house. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.
"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace," police said.