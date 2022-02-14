3 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar, Feb 14: Three drug peddlers were arrested in Ganderbal, Awantipora and Handwara and contraband substances recovered from their possession.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police at a checkpoint established at Shallabugh intercepted a suspicious person identified as Umar Rashid Laway of Shallabugh Ganderbal. During checking, Police recovered 3.7 kg crushed Cannabis from his possession.
He was arrested and shifted to a police station.
In Awantipora, Police at a checkpoint established at Kadlabal Pampore intercepted a suspicious person identified as Muhammad Ayoub Akhoon of Tulbagh Pampore.
During checking, Police recovered 5.7 gm heroin from his possession.
He has been arrested and shifted to a police station.
Meanwhile in Handwara, 4 kg cannabis was recovered during search operation launched by Police in village Guloora Langate.
The contraband substance was found concealed in a suspicious bag in the shop of Muhammad Akbar Malik of Guloora.
The accused has been arrested and shifted to police station.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations.