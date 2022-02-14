3 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar, Feb 14: Three drug peddlers were arrested in Ganderbal, Awantipora and Handwara and contraband substances recovered from their possession.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that Police at a checkpoint established at Shallabugh intercepted a suspicious person identified as Umar Rashid Laway of Shallabugh Ganderbal. During checking, Police recovered 3.7 kg crushed Cannabis from his possession.