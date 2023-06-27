3 drug smugglers arrested in Baramulla | Contraband substance recovered

Baramulla, June 27: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested 3 drug smugglers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
On a specific information regarding presence of contraband substances in the house of Gh Mohammad Tantray resident of Mulgam Kunzer, a police party led by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmad alongwith Executive Magistrate concerned raided the specific spot. During the search of house, 13Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from the accused who tried to flee but was arrested tactfully. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Similarly, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad during patrolling at Khawajabagh Baramulla intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 150 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Moreover, a police party led by Incharge PP Wagoora under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf at a checkpoint established at Vizer Wagoora intercepted a vehicle (Load Carrier) bearing registration number JK05B-1259 driven by one person identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Kaloo resident of Sher Colony Sopore. During search, 9.5Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.
"Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddling in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace, " police said.