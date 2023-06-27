3 drug smugglers arrested in Baramulla | Contraband substance recovered

On a specific information regarding presence of contraband substances in the house of Gh Mohammad Tantray resident of Mulgam Kunzer, a police party led by SHO PS Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg Imtiaz Ahmad alongwith Executive Magistrate concerned raided the specific spot. During the search of house, 13Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from the accused who tried to flee but was arrested tactfully. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Similarly, a police party led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Altaf Ahmad during patrolling at Khawajabagh Baramulla intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During search, 150 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.