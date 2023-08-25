3 drug smugglers booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla: Police

A statement of the Police issued here said that they were booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, taking the number of drug smugglers booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla this year to 54.

The three drug smugglers were identified as Rouf Ahmad Wani of RoshanabadPinjooraKunzer, Bashir Ahmad Malla of DhobiwanKunzer, and Farooq Ahmad Mir of ZasporaTangmarg.