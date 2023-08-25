3 drug smugglers booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, Aug 25: Three drug smugglers were Friday booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988, Police said.
A statement of the Police issued here said that they were booked after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority, taking the number of drug smugglers booked under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla this year to 54.
The three drug smugglers were identified as Rouf Ahmad Wani of RoshanabadPinjooraKunzer, Bashir Ahmad Malla of DhobiwanKunzer, and Farooq Ahmad Mir of ZasporaTangmarg.
They were booked, detained, and subsequently lodged at Central Jail KotBhalwal Jammu.
Many cases are registered against these drug smugglers.
They have been involved in promoting narcotics trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Pinjoora, Kunzer, Dhobiwan, Zaspora, Tangmarg, and other areas of Baramulla.
Police said that despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their ways and were again involved in promoting narcotics trade by supplying drugs to local youth.
During this year, Police booked 54 drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act and PSA in Baramulla.
Sustained action against drug peddlers has brought a visible change on the ground and drug abuse has seen a considerable downfall in Baramulla.