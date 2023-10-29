3 female pickpockets arrested in Kangan

Ganderbal, Oct 29: Police on Sunday have arrested three female pickpockets in Kangan area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.
The accused were active in picking pockets of people particularly at hospitals. "In the past few days, Police Station Kangan has been receiving inputs from different sources that a gang of a few notorious persons is roaming in the jurisdiction of PS Kangan, picking pockets of innocent people, especially in the area of Sub District Hospital Kangan" a police official said.
Acting swiftly, three ladies were apprehended red-handed, while picking the pocket of one person, Bashir Ahmed Mir of Hariganiwan. Meanwhile, the trio tried to escape from the spot along with the stolen cash of Rs 25000, but the Police Party tactfully arrested all of them. The stolen money was recovered and seized and a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at PS Kangan and further investigation taken up.