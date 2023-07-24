3 gamblers arrested in Baramulla

Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities at Hajibal Baramulla, a police party led by SHO Police Station Baramulla raided the specific spot and arrested three gamblers on spot, who tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Ahanger resident of Drangbal Baramulla, Nazir Ahmad Gojree resident of Gulnar Park Azadgunj and Shakeel Ahmad Gojree resident of Jamia Mohalla.