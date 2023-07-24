3 gamblers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 24: Acting tough against the social crimes, police have arrested 3 gamblers in Baramulla and seized stake money from their possession.
Acting on specific information regarding gambling activities at Hajibal Baramulla, a police party led by SHO Police Station Baramulla raided the specific spot and arrested three gamblers on spot, who tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully. They have been identified as Reyaz Ahmad Ahanger resident of Drangbal Baramulla, Nazir Ahmad Gojree resident of Gulnar Park Azadgunj and Shakeel Ahmad Gojree resident of Jamia Mohalla.
Officers have seized stake money of Rs 7950/- and playing cards from their possession. They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody.