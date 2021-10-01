3 held in Kulgam: Police

They were identified as Aubaid Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Aadil Jmawal Bhat son of Mohd Jmawal Bhat and Danish Rasool Bhat son of Gh Rasool Bhat, all residents of Dadsar, Tral, Awantipora .

A police handout said that on the basis of specific information regarding the movement of anti-nationals, Kulgam police along with 1 RR, 46 Bn CRPF established a naka at Malpora, Mir Bazar Crossing, along national highway.

"During the checking, three persons riding a motorcycle bearing registration No. JK13D-7659 and an Alto Car bearing registration No JK13E-2492 were signalled to stop.

“The trio tried to flee from the spot but were chased and apprehended tactfully. On their personal search a huge quantity of arms and ammunitions including four grenades, four detonators, one IED, one IED wire, one Ak-47 short-01, one K-47, Magazine- 01 number and 30 pistol round of 09 mm were recovered.

“The vehicles used in commission of crime have been seized. In this connection case FIR 243/2021 U/s 13,18,20,38,39 ULAP Act 3/4 & Explosive substance Act 7/25 Arm's Act has been registered in police station Qazigund.

“Further investigation of the case is on.”