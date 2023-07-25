3 houses, 6 shops gutted in Bandipora village

Locals said the fire erupted in the wee hours on Tuesday, engulfing all the structures.

The three houses, which have been reduced to ashes, belonged to brothers Noor Hussain and Muneer Hussain, and their uncle Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

The structure located near a known shrine in the village also had six shops, and as per the locals, all have been reduced to rubble.

These included medical and veterinary stores and departmental stores.