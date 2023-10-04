3 houses gutted, cattle dead in Bandipora blaze

Bandipora, Oct 4: In a massive overnight blaze in Quilmuqam village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, three residential houses, a bakery unit, and a cowshed were reduced to ashes.
Local witnesses said that the fire that suddenly erupted from one of the houses at around 2 am went out of control and engulfed two more houses, besides that a local bakery and cowshed too were reduced to ashes.
Although no injuries to any persons have been reported, the massive blaze killed three cattle belonging to one of the owners.
The men from Fire and Emergency services who reached the scene helped douse the fire from spreading further, a local Saleem Ahmad said.
Those affected have been identified as brothers Nazir Ahmed Sheer Gojri and Ashaq Hussain, and one more neighbor, Imran Ahmed.
The cattle belonged to Nazir. Meanwhile, the officials from the revenue department said they have taken stock of the situation and are also estimating the losses incurred by the fire victims.