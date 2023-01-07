3 houses gutted in Baramulla

Baramulla, Jan 7: In a massive blaze, three residential houses were gutted in the Old town area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, said an official
The fire is believed to have started due to an electric short circuit.
An official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department Baramulla said that the fire erupted from a house and soon spread to nearby houses.
However, due to speedy action from the department, local volunteers, Jammu and Kashmir police besides army jawans, the fire was prevented from spreading to other houses.
Officials said that they faced severe obstacles while dousing the flames owing to dense population.
“Soon after receiving information about the fire, several fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it was after hectic efforts that fire was brought to control,” added the official.
Khursheed Ahmad, an official at Fire and Emergency Service department Baramulla, said that three houses- one three storey house and two double storey houses- were gutted in the fire incident.
“The fire incident occurred due to an electric short circuit,” the official further added.
Meanwhile, locals urged the district administration as well as LG administration to assist the victims and provide them financial support as they don’t have means to overcome the losses.