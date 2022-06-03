3 illegal bandsaw machines, timber seized in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jun 3: Forest department on Friday seized three bandsaw machines in Vilgam area of North Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Range Officer (RO) Vilgam Bashir Ahmad Seer told Greater Kashmir that these machines were operating without any proper permission. He said that the owners of these machines were asked to produce documents but they failed to do so, following which the action was taken and all three machines were seized.
"The machines belong to Mohammad Rafiq Shiekh, Bilal Ahmad Shiekh and Shakeel Ahmad Shiekh all residents of Vilgam Handwara," Range Officer added.
The locals of the area have shown resentment against authorities for allowing the owners of bandsaw machines to operate them for all these years.
"Since our area happens to fall in the A zone so how come these machines were operating for all these years here. The Forest Protection Act does not allow people to operate bandsaw machines in A zones, I fail to understand how come these machines were operating here," a local resident said.
Meanwhile, the Forest Protection Force (FPF) has seized around 23 CFTs of “illicit timber” from compartment 78 in Gushi village. The area falls under Kehmil Forest Division.