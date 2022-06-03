3 illegal bandsaw machines, timber seized in Kupwara

Range Officer (RO) Vilgam Bashir Ahmad Seer told Greater Kashmir that these machines were operating without any proper permission. He said that the owners of these machines were asked to produce documents but they failed to do so, following which the action was taken and all three machines were seized.

"The machines belong to Mohammad Rafiq Shiekh, Bilal Ahmad Shiekh and Shakeel Ahmad Shiekh all residents of Vilgam Handwara," Range Officer added.