3 injured in Batote road accident

Ramban, Apr 8: Three people sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling in met with an accident at Batote on Friday.
Police said trio were rushed to Sher e Kashmir Hospital Batote for treatment. Police identified the injureds as driver Maqsood Ahmed son of Abdul Aziz, Abdul Hamid son of Gh Nabi Butt and Ishtyaq Ahmed son of Mohammad Ramzan all residents of Kishtwar.