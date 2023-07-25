3 injured in bear attack in Handwara

Kupwara, July 25: Three persons received injuries on Tuesday afternoon after they were attacked by a bear in Yahama, Mawer village of north Kashmir’s Handwara Sub District.
Locals said that those injured were working in their field when a black bear suddenly appeared and attacked them. "The wild animal was chased away by other people after listening to the screams of the injured. The trio were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment," said a local resident.
The injured have been identified as Bashir Ahmad, Mohammad Yousuf, residents of Yahama and Javid Ahmad,a resident of Sanzipora.