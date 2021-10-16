3 injured in Sonamarg accident

An official said that a car (Chasis No CH01AS1366) on way from Drass to Sonmarg skidded off the road and rolled down near Nilgrath area of Sonmarg.

Three persons travelling in the car were injured.

The trio was shifted to PHC Sonmarg for treatment wherefrom one of the injured was referred to Bones and Joint hospital in Srinagar.

The injured have been identified as StanzinGyalton, Stanzin Richen and QaysirTimur, all residents of Leh.