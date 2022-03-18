3 injured in Sumbal accident

Bandipora, Mar 18: Three persons were injured in an accident in the Sumbal area of north Kashmir Bandipora district on Friday, officials said.
An official said that a car (HR51AQ 2253) rammed into a Police vehicle of Police Station Sumbal near Sumbal Colony.
Officials said that three persons received a minor injury in the collision.
The injured were shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC) Sumbal wherefrom they were shifted to SKIMS (JVC), Srinagar, officials said.
Block Medical Officer (BMO) Hajin, Aijaz Ahmad said that the injured were not critical but were shifted for tertiary care to JVC Srinagar.