3 J&K healthcare institutions bag national certification for ensuring respectful maternity care

Srinagar, May 3: In a significant development and improvement in the quality of labour rooms and maternity operation theaters, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), has accorded national certification to three prestigious healthcare institutions of Jammu and Kashmir under the LaQshya programme in recognition of high standards of quality and ensuring respectful maternity care in the labour rooms and maternity OTs.
The certified institutions are Government Lalla Ded Hospital Srinagar, District Hospital Ganderbal and Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
These facilities were assessed by a team of highly qualified and empanelled assessors from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in the months of February and March. The National Certification will be valid for a period of three years subject to annual verification of the scores by the State Quality Assurance Committee.
Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, while congratulating the facility staff of these three hospitals for this achievement, emphasized upon all Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, and CHCs to work hard for the implementation of LaQshya standards in Labour Rooms and maternity OTs for improving care around birth so that maternal and newborn health is further improved.
Mission Director, NHM J&K, Ayushi Sudan, also congratulated the three facilities and their teams for the achievement. She said that a lot of other facilities are being taken up for the NQAS, LaQshya and MusQan quality certification which will improve the standards of services across the UT and thus will be instrumental in improvement of various health indicators to a considerable extent.