3 J&K healthcare institutions bag national certification for ensuring respectful maternity care

Secretary of Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, while congratulating the facility staff of these three hospitals for this achievement, emphasized upon all Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, and CHCs to work hard for the implementation of LaQshya standards in Labour Rooms and maternity OTs for improving care around birth so that maternal and newborn health is further improved.

Mission Director, NHM J&K, Ayushi Sudan, also congratulated the three facilities and their teams for the achievement. She said that a lot of other facilities are being taken up for the NQAS, LaQshya and MusQan quality certification which will improve the standards of services across the UT and thus will be instrumental in improvement of various health indicators to a considerable extent.