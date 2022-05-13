3 JKAS officers transferred

Jammu, May 13: The government on Friday ordered the transfers and postings of three Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Sahil Jandyal, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar, holding the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar Mendhar has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Jammu Development Authority.
Reetika Arora, JKAS Secretary Jammu Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Relief Organization (Migrants), Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Muhammad Jhangir, JKAS, CDPO Haveli Poonch has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Mendhar. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar Mendhar in addition to his own duties, till further orders.