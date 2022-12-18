3 Kashmiri doctors bag top health care award in Chandigarh

Srinagar, Dec 18:: Three doctors of Kashmir valley were felicitated with top awards during Pankoshmia Talents of Healthcare Professionals (PTH) awards 2022 held at Chandigarh on Saturday.
The three dynamic Kashmiri doctors Prof. Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah, Dr. Adil Malik, and Dr. Humaira were felicitated by the chief guest Dr Avnish Kumar, Director Research and Medical Education, Govt of Punjab.
Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah, Prof & HOD Oral and maxillofacial surgery at Government Dental College Srinagar has been awarded "Life Time Achievement Award in Oral and maxillofacial surgery". Dr Adil Rasool Malik, a senior dental surgeon, health and medical education department Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded with "Scientific Services Achievement Award" and Dr. Humaira Bhat has been awarded "Outstanding oral health promoter Award".