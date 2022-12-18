3 Kashmiri doctors bag top health care award in Chandigarh

Dr Ajaz Ahmad Shah, Prof & HOD Oral and maxillofacial surgery at Government Dental College Srinagar has been awarded "Life Time Achievement Award in Oral and maxillofacial surgery". Dr Adil Rasool Malik, a senior dental surgeon, health and medical education department Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded with "Scientific Services Achievement Award" and Dr. Humaira Bhat has been awarded "Outstanding oral health promoter Award".