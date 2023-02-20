3 Kashmiris killed in Rajasthan accident

An official said that a truck met with accident in Churu area of Rajasthan today.He said all three persons from Kashmir, who were onboard the truck, died on spot. He identified the trio as Jahangeer Ahmad Naikoo (driver) from Tiken Pulwama, his maternal uncle Mohammad Yousuf Bhat from Kareemabad Pulwama and another driver Showkat Ahmad Wani from Kupwara. The official said their families have been contacted and efforts are to bring their bodies back.