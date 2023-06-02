3 killed in Anantnag, Shopian road accidents

In another accident, a driver was killed in at a village in neighbouring Shopian district. The deceased was identified as Aiyaz Ahmad Wagay, son of Mohammad Amin Wagay, resident of Choudhary Gund, Shopian. An official said that the incident took place in Vehil village of the district after a load carrier that Wagay was driving collided with another vehicle. "In the collision, Wagay suffered grave injuries and he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries", said the official.