3 killed in Anantnag, Shopian road accidents

Anantnag, June 2: Three person were killed in two separate road accidents in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and Shopian districts on Friday.
An official said that two persons--a driver and his conductor-- died after a water tanker belonging to Jal Shakti department rolled off road in Verinag area of district Anantnag and fell into a gorge. He identified the deceased as Gowhar Ahamd Lone of Vessu Qazigund and Wazir Ahmad Khan of Saliyalo Qazigund.
In another accident, a driver was killed in at a village in neighbouring Shopian district. The deceased was identified as Aiyaz Ahmad Wagay, son of Mohammad Amin Wagay, resident of Choudhary Gund, Shopian. An official said that the incident took place in Vehil village of the district after a load carrier that Wagay was driving collided with another vehicle. "In the collision, Wagay suffered grave injuries and he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries", said the official.