3 LeT militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that at about 6:15 pm, a joint party of Police and 44 RR of the Army at Khudpora orchards arrested the three suspects identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Yaseen of Gadapora, Shopian, Nadeem Rafiq Rather, son of Rafiq Ahmad of Killbal, Shopian, and Rouf Mushtaq Najar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad of Wangam.