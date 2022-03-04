3 LeT militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

Srinagar, Mar 4: Three militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday, Police said.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that at about 6:15 pm, a joint party of Police and 44 RR of the Army at Khudpora orchards arrested the three suspects identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Yaseen of Gadapora, Shopian, Nadeem Rafiq Rather, son of Rafiq Ahmad of Killbal, Shopian, and Rouf Mushtaq Najar, son of Mushtaq Ahmad of Wangam.
It said that arms and ammunition including a pistol, a pistol magazine, eight pistol rounds, a hand grenade, an AK magazine, and 20 AK live rounds were recovered from their possession.
The statement said that a case vide FIR No 19/2022 was registered in Police Station Shopian.