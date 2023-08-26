3 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

Kupwara, Aug 26: Three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba were arrested by Police and Army in two separate operations in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Police said Saturday.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) KupwaraYougalManhas told Greater Kashmir that acting on a credible tip off, Police and Army launched an operation to intercept two terrorist associates who had procured a consignment from an unidentified individual in Kupwara.
The individuals were traced to be moving towards village Shatmuqam, with instructions received from Lashkar-e-Toiba commander GhulamRasool alias RafiaRasool, originally a resident of ChandigamLolab and now based in PoK.
"The apprehended individuals were identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah Peerzada and PeerzadaMubashirYousf, both residents of Shatmuqam, Lolab, Kupwara. Five hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession. Initial investigations suggest that the duo had been given the assignment of selecting local targets who are involved in disseminating government schemes in the area. They had also shared photographs indicating potential targets to their handlers," the SSP said.
He said that in another incident, credible information about the movement of a terrorist associate was received following which a joint Naka was established in ShalporaDrugmulla by Police and Army, resulting in recovery of one hand grenade from a vehicle (JK05E 0335).
"The person on board identified as Zahoor Ahmad Khan, was promptly apprehended and taken into custody," Manhas said.
"These successful operations underscore the relentless efforts of the security forces to maintain peace and security in the region," he said.