3 LeT terrorist associates arrested in Kupwara: Police

"The apprehended individuals were identified as Zubair Ahmad Shah Peerzada and PeerzadaMubashirYousf, both residents of Shatmuqam, Lolab, Kupwara. Five hand grenades and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession. Initial investigations suggest that the duo had been given the assignment of selecting local targets who are involved in disseminating government schemes in the area. They had also shared photographs indicating potential targets to their handlers," the SSP said.

He said that in another incident, credible information about the movement of a terrorist associate was received following which a joint Naka was established in ShalporaDrugmulla by Police and Army, resulting in recovery of one hand grenade from a vehicle (JK05E 0335).