3 LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

“During the search operation, as the joint party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, three local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.”

As per police records, police said: “all the three killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police/SFs and civilian atrocities. The killed terrorist Junaid Sheergojri along with his associate Abid Hussain Shah of Monghama Pulwama, who stands neutralised on 30/05/2022, was involved in killing of police personnel Reyaz Ahmad at his residential house on 13th May 2022. Besides, he was also involved in recent attack on outside labourers at a brick kiln in Chadoora on 02/06/2022 in the outskirts of Pulwama-Budgam axis in which one labourer was killed and others injured,” Police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK-47 rifles and a Pistol have been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.