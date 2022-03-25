3 member high level team of World Bank visits Jammu & Kashmir

Abhas Jha, Practice Manager (Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management) South Asia Region, World Bank said this during a meeting held at SKICC Srinagar here today to review the progress of World Bank funded $ 250 million USD, JTFRP

Abhas Jha of World Bank said that “I have seen that JKERA as an organisation has certainly done something beyond the call of duty to bring dramatic turnaround in the project implementation, he added that excellent job has been done by J&KERA under the various sectors of health, disaster management, education, livelihoods etc which will have long-term positive impact for many generations to come”