3 member high level team of World Bank visits Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 25: A 3-member team of the World Bank led by Abhas Jha, Practice Manager, (Climate Change, and Disaster Risk Management) South Asia Region, World Bank and comprising of Deepak Singh, Lead Disaster Risk Management Specialist, World Bank and Hemang Karelia, Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist of World Bank presently on a two day visit to the J&K has appreciated the J&K Govt. and J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency for bringing around a dramatic turnaround in the implementation of the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project
Abhas Jha, Practice Manager (Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management) South Asia Region, World Bank said this during a meeting held at SKICC Srinagar here today to review the progress of World Bank funded $ 250 million USD, JTFRP
Abhas Jha of World Bank said that “I have seen that JKERA as an organisation has certainly done something beyond the call of duty to bring dramatic turnaround in the project implementation, he added that excellent job has been done by J&KERA under the various sectors of health, disaster management, education, livelihoods etc which will have long-term positive impact for many generations to come”
Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer, J&KERA while briefing the high level team of World Bank team about latest progress of the project said that that under the various components of JTFRP an expenditure of Rs 921 has been made till date
He added that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020-2021 the project has shown a remarkable turnaround in the implementation. He added that during the last two years 90% of procurement and 80 percent of disbursements have been undertaken in the project
Earlier in the day the World Bank team visited the Composite Market Centre for Silk at Rajbagh and Composite Market Centre for Wool at Bemina, Srinagar which have been completed under the World Bank funded JTFRP under the component of Strengthening of Livelihoods of World Bank funded JTFRP. The team was informed about the vital role played by the two sub-projects in the revitalisation of the traditional Wool and Silk industry in J&K. It was said that various latest weaving and processing equipment’s procured under the project for these factories has given a big boost in production of quality silk and wool products and has directly benefited more than 15,000 families associated with these two sectors.
The Team visited the Headquarters of the Fire & Emergency Dept. at Batamallo were the senior officers of the F&ES informed that team that (03) different types of fire tenders and latest fire rescue equipment’s worth Rs 14.48 crores have been received by the Dept. from the Project Management Unit of JTFRP.