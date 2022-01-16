3 members of Lucknow family go 'missing' on highway

Srinagar, Jan 16: Police in Ramban Sunday launched a wide-scale search operation to locate a Lucknow family believed to have gone missing along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Ramsu since Friday morning.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said that the search operation was launched after a family from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh informed through social media that their relatives on their way to Kashmir had gone incommunicado after purportedly getting stuck at Ramsu area on Friday morning in the aftermath of a landslide along the highway.
“The relatives have said that after receiving the messages through WhatsApp about them getting stuck, there had been no communication with them for three days now,” she said.