3 militant associates arrested in Ganderbal: Police

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the three were linked with Lashkar-Toiba and The Resistance Front.

It said that they were arrested with arms and ammunition. "Acting on specific information, a special joint checkpoint was established by Police, 24 RR and 115 Bn CRPF at Shuhama area of Ganderbal. During checking, movement of three suspects was spotted and were intercepted by the joint forces. They have been identified as Faisal Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmad Lone of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, son of Muhammad Yaqoob Ganie of Zaipora Shopian, and Nasir Ahmad Dar, son of Muhammad Ayoub Dar of Begam Kulgam," the statement said. It said that on their personal search, incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines, 15 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, and three mobile phones were recovered from their possession. The statement said that a case vide FIR No 07/2022 had been registered at Police Station Ganderbal.