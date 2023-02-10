3 notorious drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Sopore, Feb 10: Sopore Police on Friday said that they have arrested three notorious drug paddlers and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substance from their possession.
Police in a statement said that, on the directions of SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab, under the supervision of SDPO Sopore Raies Ahmad a police party from Police Station Tarzoo headed by SHO Police Station Tarzoo Insp. Imtiaz Ahmad laid a surprise Naka at Lalad National Highway near Sanctorum Public School Sopore, where two persons were boarding a vehicle bearing registration number JK03D -2694 towards main town Sopore.
On seeing the Naka party they tried to flee away from the spot but were tactfully apprehended by the police party. During the course of search about 10 kilograms of contraband charas like substance inside a bag was recovered from the vehicle. During initial investigation the accused disclosed their identity as: Shabir Ahmad Wagay S/o Ali Mohammad Wagay and Gulzar Ahmad Mir S/o Abdul Gani Mir both residents of Dupatyar Bijbhera Anantnag. Accused were arrested and contraband substance was also seized.
In this regard a case FIR No. 07/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tarzoo.
During the investigation it was revealed that the arrested persons were brought to sell the contraband in town Sopore, statement said.
Similarly, another naka was placed at Sangrama chowk by a team of Police Post Putkha headed by PSI Irfan Nazir.
During naka checking one person was found moving in suspicious condition along with bag and was apprehended.
During the search 13 bottles of Codeine were recovered from his bag. The accused revealed his identity as: Irfan Syed Antoo S/O Muhammad Syed Antoo R/O Amberpora Tarzoo.
To this effect case FIR No. 08/2023, under 8/22 of NDPS Act was registered at Police Station Tarzoo and investigation has been initiated.
“General public are requested to come forward and join the hands with police to eradicate the drug menace in police district Sopore and be the part of this special drive,” police said.