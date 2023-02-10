3 notorious drug peddlers arrested in Sopore

Police in a statement said that, on the directions of SSP Sopore Shabir Nawab, under the supervision of SDPO Sopore Raies Ahmad a police party from Police Station Tarzoo headed by SHO Police Station Tarzoo Insp. Imtiaz Ahmad laid a surprise Naka at Lalad National Highway near Sanctorum Public School Sopore, where two persons were boarding a vehicle bearing registration number JK03D -2694 towards main town Sopore.

On seeing the Naka party they tried to flee away from the spot but were tactfully apprehended by the police party. During the course of search about 10 kilograms of contraband charas like substance inside a bag was recovered from the vehicle. During initial investigation the accused disclosed their identity as: Shabir Ahmad Wagay S/o Ali Mohammad Wagay and Gulzar Ahmad Mir S/o Abdul Gani Mir both residents of Dupatyar Bijbhera Anantnag. Accused were arrested and contraband substance was also seized.