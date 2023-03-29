'3 notorious drug peddlers booked under PIT NDPS Act'

The three notorious drug peddlers identified as Maroof Ahmad Khan son of Younis Khan resident of Ramgai Uri, Tawqeer Bashir Magray son of Bashir Ahmad Magray resident of Nowshera Boniyar and Altaf Chopan son of Ahsan Chopan resident of Kanispora Baramulla, have been booked under J&K PIT NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug peddlers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu, the press release said.