3 notorious drug smugglers arrested under NDPS Act in Baramulla

The 3 accused drug smugglers identified as Khurshid Ahmad Bakshi resident of Watalpora Tangmarg, Fayaz Ahmad Wani resident of Dangerpora Baramulla and and Bashir Ahmad Ganai resident of Trikanjan Boniyar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.