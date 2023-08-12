3 notorious drug smugglers arrested under NDPS Act in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 12: Acting tough against the drug smugglers and to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police in Baramulla have booked 3 most wanted and notorious drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.
The 3 accused drug smugglers identified as Khurshid Ahmad Bakshi resident of Watalpora Tangmarg, Fayaz Ahmad Wani resident of Dangerpora Baramulla and and Bashir Ahmad Ganai resident of Trikanjan Boniyar have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jail Jammu.