3 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals

Srinagar, Aug 3: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 3 persons and seized 2 vehicles in Awantipora.
A police party of Police Station Awantipora headed by SHO PS Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO AwantiporaShriMumtaz Ali Bhatti have arrested 3 persons and seized 2 vehicles (tippers) bearing registration numbers JK18-7299 & JK13-7999 for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Hatiwara.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been taken up.