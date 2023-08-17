3 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla, Aug 16: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested 3 persons and seized 3 tractors in Baramulla.
Police parties under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf assisted by SHO PS Chandoosa and IC PP Wagoora, seized 3 tractors and arrested their drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Bandipayeen Chandoosa and Vizer Wagoora. They have been identified as Nasrullah Khanday resident of Dandmoh at Bandipayeen Chandoosa, Mohammad Umar resident of Mirangund Nowpora and Javid Ahmad resident of Saloosa Kreeri.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been taken up.
“Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.