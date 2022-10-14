3 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Budgam

Srinagar, Oct 14: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 3 persons and seized 3 vehicles in Budgam.

A police party from Police Station Chadoora seized three vehicles including a JCB involved in extraction of soil/sand from govt land at Kralpora Chadoora. The drivers of these vehicles identified as Aijaz Ahmed Sheikh son of Mohd Sidiq resident of Check Paharoo, Aijaz Ahmed Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani and Abid Ahmad Teli son of Ghulam Mohammad, both residents of Dharambugh Kralpora have also been arrested.