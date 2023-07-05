3 persons arrested in Budgam for illegal transportation of minerals

A police party of PP Humhama at a checkpoint established at Sheikhpora near the petrol pump, seized 3 tippers and arrested 3 drivers namely Mohd Akbar Bhat resident of Khanpora Budgam, Fayaz Ahmad Chopan resident of Wadipora Budgam and Zubair Ahmad Lone son of Mohammad Talib resident of Dafpora Budgam for illegal transportation of minerals. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 182/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Budgam and further investigation has been initiated.