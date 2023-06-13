3 persons booked under PSA in Baramulla: Police

Srinagar, June 13: Three persons were booked under Public Safet Act (PSA) for anti-national activities in Baramulla, a police press release said.
They were identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir son of Assadullah Mir resident of Wussan Pattan, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi-u-Din resident of Tapper Pattan and Wasid Ashraf Sofi son of Mohammad Ashraf Sofi resident of Watergam Wagoora . They were detained under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur, Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu and District Jail Kathua respectively, the press release said.
“It is pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these persons and they were involved in anti-national activities. Despite their involvement in many FIRs they did not mend their activities,”it added.
The press release said that three drug smugglers were booked under PIT NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu. They were identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar son of Abdul Rehman Dar resident of Mirgund Pattan, Manzoor Ahmad Dar son of Assadullah Dar resident of Singhpora Pattan and Mohammad Yaqoob Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar resident of Renji Pattan.
“It is pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and they were involved in promoting drug trade by supplying drugs to local youth of Mirgund, Singhpora, Pattan, Renji and other areas of District Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug abuse trade by supplying drugs to local youth,”the press release said.