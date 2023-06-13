3 persons booked under PSA in Baramulla: Police

They were identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir son of Assadullah Mir resident of Wussan Pattan, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat son of Ghulam Mohi-u-Din resident of Tapper Pattan and Wasid Ashraf Sofi son of Mohammad Ashraf Sofi resident of Watergam Wagoora . They were detained under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur, Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu and District Jail Kathua respectively, the press release said.

“It is pertinent to mention here that many cases are registered against these persons and they were involved in anti-national activities. Despite their involvement in many FIRs they did not mend their activities,”it added.