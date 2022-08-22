3 soldiers, 2 civilians injured in Handwara road accident

Kupwara: At least five persons including three army personnel were injured after a head on collusion between an army vehicle and a load carrier in north Kashmir's Handwara Sub District.
An official said that the collusion between two vehicles took place near Ganapora crossing falling under Kralgund Tehsil.
"Both the vehicles suffered heavy damage while three soldiers and two civilians sustained injuries in the mishap," he said.
The injured civilians have been identified as Irfan Ahmed Reshi, resident of Shanoo and Nazir Ahmed Wani of Mandigam, however the identity of injured soldiers was not known immediately.
Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.