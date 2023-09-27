3 students from Women's Degree College Sopore selected as UGC's NEP SAARTHI ambassadors

This recognition is a testament to their outstanding commitment to academic excellence and their exceptional leadership qualities.

The three students secured this prestigious nomination under the guidance of Principal Prof. Bashir Ahmad Parray and the supervision of Prof Zubair Sayeed Masoodi, Assistant Professor of Computer Applications and the NEP Coordinator of the college.

The Secretary has officially conveyed this honor to the institutions. Notably, the NEP-2020 Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India (SAARTHI) initiative, introduced by UGC, is a visionary programme aimed at actively engaging students in reshaping higher education in India by implementing the transformative provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.