3 students from Women's Degree College Sopore selected as UGC's NEP SAARTHI ambassadors

Baramulla, Sep 27: In a remarkable achievement for Women's Degree College Sopore, three students, Mehvish Fayaz Wani, Haya Azad, and Nuzhat Afrooz, from the academic batch of 2022, have been selected as NEP SAARTHI ambassadors by the University Grants Commission (UGC) New Delhi.
This recognition is a testament to their outstanding commitment to academic excellence and their exceptional leadership qualities.
The three students secured this prestigious nomination under the guidance of Principal Prof. Bashir Ahmad Parray and the supervision of Prof Zubair Sayeed Masoodi, Assistant Professor of Computer Applications and the NEP Coordinator of the college.
The Secretary has officially conveyed this honor to the institutions. Notably, the NEP-2020 Student Ambassador for Academic Reforms in Transforming Higher Education in India (SAARTHI) initiative, introduced by UGC, is a visionary programme aimed at actively engaging students in reshaping higher education in India by implementing the transformative provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Women's Degree College Spore’s achievement stands out among 484 nominations received from universities, colleges, and institutions across the country. It is the lone college from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to receive this recognition.
"We are immensely proud of our students for being selected as NEP SAARTHI ambassadors. Their unwavering commitment to academic excellence, combined with their exceptional leadership qualities, has earned them this prestigious recognition," said Coordinator NEP Prof Zubair Masoodi.
He said they had worked tirelessly for this project and convinced UGC for this nomination.
"We are confident that these students will play a pivotal role in promoting academic reforms and contributing to the successful implementation of NEP 2020," he said.
The NEP SAARTHI initiative by UGC aims to foster an environment where students actively engage in implementing the provisions of the NEP 2020, promoting academic reforms, and enhancing higher education awareness among their peers.
The Secretary of UGC, in the official communication addressed to Women's Degree College Sopore, highlighted the outstanding qualities that led to the selection of these students. This includes their outstanding personality, excellent communication skills, organizational capabilities, creativity, sense of responsibility, and leadership qualities required for conducting outreach programs.
As part of the NEP SAARTHI programme, UGC is expected to organise live interactions and orientations for these students with the Chairman of UGC. This opportunity is seen as not only personally enriching but also as a significant contribution to shaping the future of higher education in India.