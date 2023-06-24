3 terrorist associates booked under PSA in Pulwama: Police

Srinagar, June 24: Police on Saturday said that it booked three terrorist associates under the Public Safety Act owing to their involvement in supporting terrorism.
In a handout, the police said that three terrorist associates were booked under PSA for supporting terrorism. The police spokesman identified them as Umer Ahmad Ganaie son of Gh Mohd Ganaie resident of Setthergund Kakapora, Aftab Hussain Dar son of Ab. Gani Dar resident of Avangund Rajpora and Hilal Ahmad Khan son of Mohd Anwar Khan resident of Hakhripora.
They have been identified as active OGWs and facilitator of different terrorist organisations of LeT, TRF, JeM. "They were also involved in facilitating the movement of terrorists, providing them transport facilities, engaging in anti-national activities that poses a threat to the region's security,. Stringent action shall be taken against all those involved in any terrorist activity," reads the statement.(GNS)