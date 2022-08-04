3 terrorists arrested in Handwara: Police

Kupwara, Aug 4: Three uncategorised terrorists were apprehended with arms and ammunition at Handwara Fruit Mandi crossing, police said on Thursday.

In a statement, the police said that during a routine naka checking by Police, Army’s 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF at Handwara Fruit Mandi Crossing, three persons were apprehended who on seeing the joint checking parties tried to flee from the spot, but were apprehended.

“Upon their personal search a pistol, a pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds and two grenades were recovered from their possession,” the statement further reads.