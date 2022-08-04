3 terrorists arrested in Handwara: Police

Kupwara, Aug 4: Three uncategorised terrorists were apprehended with arms and ammunition at Handwara Fruit Mandi crossing, police said on Thursday.
In a statement, the police said that during a routine naka checking by Police, Army’s 21 RR and 92 Bn CRPF at Handwara Fruit Mandi Crossing, three persons were apprehended who on seeing the joint checking parties tried to flee from the spot, but were apprehended.
“Upon their personal search a pistol, a pistol magazine, seven pistol rounds and two grenades were recovered from their possession,” the statement further reads.
“Preliminary investigations have revealed that the individuals were tasked to carry out terror attacks in Handwara, cause loss of life and injuries to the public and to disrupt peace in the area. The timely and swift action by the security forces has prevented the terrorists from carring out the attack,” the handout reads.
The apprehended individuals have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Kumar son of Aziz Kumar resident of Sagipora Sopore, Showkat Ahmed Bhat son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Khanu Babagund Langate and the identity of the third one has been kept withheld until his age is ascertained.
A case in this regard has been registered at Police Station Handwara and further investigations have been set into motion.