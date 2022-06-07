3 terrorists killed in Kupwara, Shopian encounters: IGP Kashmir

KUPWARA ENOUNTER

Last night J&K Police, 47 RR and CRPF cordoned off Chaktras Kandi Natnusa area in frontier district Kupwara to flush out terrorists.

During the searches hiding militants opened fire on joint party triggering an encounter. “#Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of #Kupwara. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted last night.

Later in the morning IGP Kashmir said two terrorists of LeT have been killed. “#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT including one #Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolic,” Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

“Based on specific input generated by Police regarding movement of terrorists in Kandi area of Kupwara, a joint special operation was launched by Police and Army (47RR),” Police said. “During search, the joint party came under heavy volume of fire from the terrorists, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.”

“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists including a foreign terrorist were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said. “They have been identified as local terrorist Ishtiaq Ahmad Lone resident of Tral and a Pakistani terrorist Tufail resident of Lahore, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.”

“It is believed that the group was meant to receive the escaped terrorists from yesterday's operation conducted in Zaloora area of Sopore in which one Pakistani LeT terrorist was killed and three terrorists managed to escape.”

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK-series rifles have been recovered from the site of encounter. Further, search operation in the area is still going on to nab the other hiding terrorists.