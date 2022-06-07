3 terrorists killed in Kupwara, Shopian encounters: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Three terrorists including a Pakistani were killed in two separate encounters in Kupwara and Shopian while police arrested two persons for their involvement in a recent Shopian IED blast in which a soldier was killed and two others injured, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Zone, Vijay Kumar said.
KUPWARA ENOUNTER
Last night J&K Police, 47 RR and CRPF cordoned off Chaktras Kandi Natnusa area in frontier district Kupwara to flush out terrorists.
During the searches hiding militants opened fire on joint party triggering an encounter. “#Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of #Kupwara. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted last night.
Later in the morning IGP Kashmir said two terrorists of LeT have been killed. “#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT including one #Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolic,” Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.
“Based on specific input generated by Police regarding movement of terrorists in Kandi area of Kupwara, a joint special operation was launched by Police and Army (47RR),” Police said. “During search, the joint party came under heavy volume of fire from the terrorists, which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.”
“In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists including a foreign terrorist were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” police said. “They have been identified as local terrorist Ishtiaq Ahmad Lone resident of Tral and a Pakistani terrorist Tufail resident of Lahore, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT.”
“It is believed that the group was meant to receive the escaped terrorists from yesterday's operation conducted in Zaloora area of Sopore in which one Pakistani LeT terrorist was killed and three terrorists managed to escape.”
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including two AK-series rifles have been recovered from the site of encounter. Further, search operation in the area is still going on to nab the other hiding terrorists.
SHOPIAN ENCOUNTER
“Another anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police, Army (34RR) and 178 Bn CRPF in the orchards of Badimarg Aloora area of Shopian following a specific input about presence of a terrorist in the area,” Police said. “As the joint party proceeded towards the suspected spot the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint forces which was retaliated leading to the elimination of a terrorist identified as Nadeem Ahmad Rather @Kamran son of Abdul Rehman resident of Ashmuji Kulgam.”
Police said, “ The killed terrorist was a categorized terrorist, active since year 2020 and was earlier affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recently switched to proscribed terror outfit HM.” “The killed terrorist was part of the groups involved in several terror cases including attacks on Police/SF and civilian atrocities. The killed terrorist was involved in Kulpora Panch’s killing on 02/03/2022. He was also instrumental in reviving the terror folds of HM in Kulgam by recruiting the gullible youth into terror folds.”
Incriminating materials, arms and ammunitation including an AK rifle and an SLR have been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.
2 ARRESTED FOR SHOPIAN IED BLAST
Police in Shopian solved the IED blast case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime. On June 2, an IED blast took place in a private TATA Mobile vehicle hired by 15 Garwal COB Sedow for operational duties resulting in grievous injuries to three Army Jawans on board.
Later on, one of them succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Subsequently, a case vide FIR No. 36/2022 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Hirpora and investigation was taken up.
“During the course of investigation, a number of suspects were questioned and on the basis of technical leads and other corroborative evidences, role of two persons viz. Showkat Ahmed Sheikh son of Abdul Ahad and Pervaz Ahmed Lone son of Nazir Ahmed, both residents of Sedow surfaced and were subsequently arrested in the instant case,”police said.
“On their disclosure, incriminating materials including electronic items used in executing the blast have been recovered,” police said. “ Investigations also revealed that the entire conspiracy was hatched by Abid Ramzan Sheikh, an active terrorist of the proscribed outfit LeT who was in constant touch with the aforesaid accused and motivated and trained them to fix the IED on the vehicle and detonate it remotely.”
“Police has also been able to gather relevant evidence pertaining to the conspiracy and execution during investigation, “police said adding that further investigation into the matter is in progress.
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated joint forces for carrying out the operations in professional manner without collateral damage. He also congratulated Shopian Police for cracking the IED blast case and arresting the accused persons within shortest possible time.