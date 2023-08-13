3-tier security grid, drone surveillance in Srinagar for I-Day function: ADGP Kumar

Srinagar, Aug 13: The Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar Sunday said that three-tier security grid has been put in place for the smooth conduct of Independence Day function while drone surveillance and aerial reconnaissance will be part of the new security measures.

“Three tier security grid has been put in place for the smooth Independence Day function in Srinagar and elsewhere in Kashmir. There will be drone surveillance of the venue and aerial recee will also be conducted through special equipment,” said Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, while talking to reporters on the sidelines of full-dress rehearsal function at highly fortified Bakshi Stadium.