3 timber smugglers arrested: Police

Giving details a police spokesman in a statement said that acting on specific information about timber smuggling, a special checkpoint was established at Chakarmarg Hardpanzoo area of Beerwah Budgam.

“A police party of police post Hardpanzoo intercepted and arrested three persons carrying illicit timber laden on three horses. They have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Kutay son of Ali Mohammad Kutay resident of Arizal Budgam, Riyaz Ahmed Chohaan son of Abdul Rasheed Chohaan, Tanveer Ahmad Chohaan son of Mir Mohammed Chohaan both residents of Kharen-Zagoo Budgam.”

The spokesman added that the arrested persons have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody and the three horses used in the commission of crime have also been seized. A case vide FIR No. 131/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Beerwah and investigation has been initiated.

“Our consistent actions against anti social elements should reassure the community members that we are making every effort to keep our society free of crime. Police has resolved to act as per law against those who indulge in criminal activities,” he said.