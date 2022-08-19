3 tractors seized, 2 persons held for illegal trade of minerals in Sopore

Police in a statement said that it acted on reliable information that some tractor drivers are illegally extracting “sand and bajri from river Vij Dachanpara Rafiabad.” A Police team of Police Station Panzla led by SHO Inspector Parveen Kumar intercepted 3 tractors loaded with illegally extracting material from the river. The drivers upon noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot, but the police party chased and apprehended them. The accused drivers were arrested and their tractors were also seized. In this regard case FIR number 52/2022, under sections 188, 379, 430 IPC stands registered at Police Station Panzla in Rafiabad and investigation was set into motion.