3 tractors seized for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf arrested 3 persons and seized 3 tractors involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ningli Nallah Shrakwara. They have been identified as Mohd Ramzan Teli resident of Watergam, Tariq Ahmad Mir resident of Saloosa Kreeri and Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Chan Mohalla Wagoora.