3 tractors seized for illegal extraction, transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Photo: Jammu and Kashmir Police Department
Baramulla, May 3: Acting tough against illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 3 tractors and arrested 3 persons in Baramulla.

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri Khalid Ashraf  arrested 3 persons and seized 3 tractors involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Ningli Nallah Shrakwara. They have been identified as Mohd Ramzan Teli  resident of Watergam, Tariq Ahmad Mir  resident of Saloosa Kreeri and  Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Chan Mohalla Wagoora.

