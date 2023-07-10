3 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

Baramulla, July 10: Acting tough against the persons involved in the illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have seized 3 vehicles and arrested 3 persons in Baramulla.
A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by SHO PS Pattan seized 2 vehicles (tractors) and arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Sherpora Pattan. They have been identified as Ali Mohd Wani and Ajaz Ahmad Teli, both residents of Hanjiwera Pattan.
Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by Incharge PP Kungamdara seized 1 Tractor and arrested 1 driver involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Goom Ahmadpora Pattan. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wani resident of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation have been initiated.
"Persons found indulging in illegal extraction activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units," police said.