3 vehicles seized for illegal transportation of minerals in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by SHO PS Pattan seized 2 vehicles (tractors) and arrested 2 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Sherpora Pattan. They have been identified as Ali Mohd Wani and Ajaz Ahmad Teli, both residents of Hanjiwera Pattan.

Similarly, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz assisted by Incharge PP Kungamdara seized 1 Tractor and arrested 1 driver involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Goom Ahmadpora Pattan. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Wani resident of Goom Ahmadpora Pattan.