3 years on, water filtration plant in Uri lying defunct

Srinagar, Mar 1: Inhabitants of Ward no.7, Ganaie Mohallah, Dakhan in Nambla area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district complained that the water filtration plant of their area is lying defunct for the last three years.
They said that they are getting the water supply from a local nallah.
“Our women have to walk at least 3 km to fetch the water. We are forced to consume the contaminated drinking water and it is posing a serious threat to our lives,” said Abdul Ghani Ganie, a local. Maqsood Ahmad, another local, said that though the Jal Shakti Department has set up a water filtration plant in Kalsi Nambla area, it is yet to be made functional.
“This filtration plant was supposed to supply the drinking water to our area. But it is in limbo yet,” he said.
Locals said that though they took up this issue with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla and Jal Shakti Department officials but to no avail. However, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Jal Shakti Department, Uri, Nasir Ahmad Wani said that he has already spoken to the locals of the area on this issue. “The matter will be resolved soon as tenders have been floated to take drinking water supply to the area,” he said.