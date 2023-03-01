3 years on, water filtration plant in Uri lying defunct

They said that they are getting the water supply from a local nallah.

“Our women have to walk at least 3 km to fetch the water. We are forced to consume the contaminated drinking water and it is posing a serious threat to our lives,” said Abdul Ghani Ganie, a local. Maqsood Ahmad, another local, said that though the Jal Shakti Department has set up a water filtration plant in Kalsi Nambla area, it is yet to be made functional.