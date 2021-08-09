3 youth rescued after losing track on Sonamarg mountain peak: Police

A Police official said that a group of three youth from Mirgund area of Budgam started a trekking expedition on a peak in Sonmarg near a fish point.

After covering some distance, the trio reached a steep cliff which stalled their movement and they were unable to climb down, jeopardising their safety.

“As the three youth could not move out to safety, Police received their SOS call and immediately pressed their rescue teams into action. The rescue teams scaled the heights and brought down all three persons back safely,” Police said.

The family members of the rescued youth thanked the Police for their quick response and securing the lives of their children.

Meanwhile, Police have requested the trekkers not to plan expeditions on precarious routes without the assistance of professional trekkers.