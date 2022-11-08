30 backyard poultry units established in Shopian to improve germ plasm

SKUAST-K’s, Division of LPM, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama campus provided 10 Vanraja chicks, feed and necessary training to 30 beneficiaries, mostly women belonging to the schedule tribe community for the establishment of the units under ICAR-funded Poultry Seed Project with an aim to disseminate improved poultry germ plasm for backyard poultry farming.

Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, was the chief guest at the occasion. He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the incentives provided and hoped that the intervention would go a long way in strengthening the nutritional, social and economic security of the tribal community.