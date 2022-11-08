30 backyard poultry units established in Shopian to improve germ plasm

Srinagar, Nov 8: The Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) established 30 backyard poultry units of improved germplasm at Kellar area in district Shopian. These units were established under tribal sub-plan component of the poultry seed project.
SKUAST-K’s, Division of LPM, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama campus provided 10 Vanraja chicks, feed and necessary training to 30 beneficiaries, mostly women belonging to the schedule tribe community for the establishment of the units under ICAR-funded Poultry Seed Project with an aim to disseminate improved poultry germ plasm for backyard poultry farming.
Director Extension, SKUAST-K, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, was the chief guest at the occasion. He urged the beneficiaries to take advantage of the incentives provided and hoped that the intervention would go a long way in strengthening the nutritional, social and economic security of the tribal community.
Dr Azmat Alam Khan, Principal Investigator of the Poultry Seed Project, talked at length about scientific poultry farming. Dr Zaffar Badri Head of KVK Shopian, other KVK scientists and technical staff of the Poultry Seed project also attended the distribution function. Dr Azmat Alam Khan thanked the ICAR-Directorate of Poultry Research Hyderabad for funding the project and the Directorate of Extension SKUAST-K and KVK Shopian for facilitating the outreach.