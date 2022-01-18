30 persons rescued after twin avalanches in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 18: At least 30 persons were rescued after twin avalanches hit their vehicles on the Tangdhar-Chowkibal highway in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, an official said Tuesday.
He said that the two passenger vehicles while coming from Karnah to Chowkibal came under heavy avalanches near Khooni Nala and S M Hill Monday night following which the rescue teams from the Army along with a team of GREF launched rescue operations at both places.
He said that 14 passengers were rescued from Khooni Nala while 16 others were rescued from S M Hill.
The official said that the rescued passengers were shifted to Sadhna Pass where they were provided food, medical care, and shelter for the night.
Twelve vehicles were retrieved on Tuesday after clearing the avalanches and snow slides on the road. The entire effort took about five to six hours.